F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner performs aerial maneuvers during a demonstration at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. The demonstration highlights the team’s mission to showcase the precision, agility, and combat-relevant capabilities of the F‑35A Lightning II and the professionalism of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9237137
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-KY209-1011
|Resolution:
|2618x2094
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
