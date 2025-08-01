F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner performs aerial maneuvers during a demonstration at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. The demonstration team travels across the country to showcase the precision, agility, and power of the F‑35A Lightning II and the skill of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)