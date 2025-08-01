Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, flies an F-35A Lightning II alongside two P-51 Mustangs during a heritage flight formation at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. These formations honor the legacy of American airpower by showcasing the evolution of U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft across generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:32
    Photo ID: 9237135
    VIRIN: 250725-F-KY209-1005
    Resolution: 3742x2994
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh
    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download