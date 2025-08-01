F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, flies an F-35A Lightning II alongside two P-51 Mustangs during a heritage flight formation at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. These formations honor the legacy of American airpower by showcasing the evolution of U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft across generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)