Senior Airman Tyler Valenti, a dedicated crew chief for the F-35A Demonstration Team, helps a fan try on an F-35 helmet during the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. Allowing fans to engage with Air Force equipment firsthand helps raise awareness of the team’s mission and inspires future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9237133
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-KY209-1001
|Resolution:
|5382x4306
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.