F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

Senior Airman Tyler Valenti, a dedicated crew chief for the F-35A Demonstration Team, helps a fan try on an F-35 helmet during the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. Allowing fans to engage with Air Force equipment firsthand helps raise awareness of the team’s mission and inspires future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)