CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, meets with the staff of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Fire and Emergency Services department during his first visit to the installation as region commander, July 29, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Hadeel Mohamed)