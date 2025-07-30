CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

Photo By Lt.j.g. Bryan Blair | Rear Adm. Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, left, and Capt....... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Bryan Blair | Rear Adm. Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, left, and Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, meet with junior Sailors during his first visit to the installation as region commander, July 29, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Bryan Blair) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain - Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT), visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain for the first time as region commander (REGCOM), July 27-29.



Rosen assumed command of CNREURAFCENT on July 17, and his visit to NSA Bahrain included tours of several commands and facilities in addition to meetings with senior leaders, junior Sailors and U.S. Navy civilians.



As part of those engagements, he discussed mission readiness and quality-of-life programs across the installation and thanked NSA Bahrain personnel for their resilience and determination.



“NSA Bahrain is one of the most unique and challenging assignments on the planet, and you made the decision to raise your hand and come here,” said Rosen. “That takes a special kind of person, and it’s evident to me we have the right folks for the job. Our nation and our Navy are very lucky to have you here.”



NSA Bahrain is home to more than 8,000 active duty service members, civilians, multinational partners and families as well as 119 tenant commands, and despite recent regional events that included an increased security environment and reduced personnel footprint on the installation, NSA Bahrain was able to provide continued to services to the Fleet, family and warfighter.



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, shared several of those success stories with Rosen.



“For many years, the NSA Bahrain team has trained for a variety of scenarios involving force protection and global events,” said Aperauch. “This summer, that training was put to the test, and this team rose to the occasion with adaptability, grit and fighting spirit. I am extremely proud of this installation, and it is an honor to show our new REGCOM exactly who we are, and what we are capable of.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.