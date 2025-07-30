Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Bryan Blair  

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, meets with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain department heads and senior leaders during his first visit to the installation as region commander, July 28, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Bryan Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:04
    Photo ID: 9236234
    VIRIN: 250728-N-PV215-1036
    Resolution: 7572x5409
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Bryan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain
    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain
    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain
    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download