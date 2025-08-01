CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, left, and Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, meet with junior Sailors during his first visit to the installation as region commander, July 29, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Bryan Blair)