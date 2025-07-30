CNREURAFCENT Makes First Visit to NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa Central, observes a military working dog (MWD) demonstration during his first visit to the installation as region commander, July 28, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Bryan Blair)