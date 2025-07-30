Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

    JAPAN

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of Team Yokota find their seats during the first movie screening in more than a year at the base theater at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The theater offers a space that enhances morale, fosters connection, and contributes to the quality of life for Airmen, families, and the broader base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9236110
    VIRIN: 250725-F-ZV099-1498
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens
    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theater
    Movies
    one community
    Family
    Community
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download