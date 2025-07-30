Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Theater personnel prepare the concession counters ahead of the grand reopening of the base theater at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The theater offers a space that enhances morale, fosters connection, and contributes to the quality of life for Airmen, families, and the broader base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)