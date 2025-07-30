Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

Members of Team Yokota gathered for the grand reopening of the base theater at Yokota Air Base, July 25, 2025. The event featured opening remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Jason Beck, Army and Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region commander, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the year-long renovation project. The upgraded theater now includes modernized seating and a new digital ticketing system. Members of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and 374th Contracting Squadron played key roles in the renovation efforts.

The reopening of the theater offers a space that enhances morale, fosters connection, and contributes to the quality of life for Airmen, families, and the broader base community. The premiere screening on opening night marked the return of movie nights to a sold-out audience.

