Yokota Air Base Theater re-opens

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks for the grand reopening of the base theater at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2025. The reopening of the theater offers a space that enhances morale, fosters connection, and contributes to the quality of life for Airmen, families, and the broader base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)