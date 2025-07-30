161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from the U.S. Navy of Naval Air Station Sigonella and 161st Arizona Air Refueling Wing Medical Group, stand together for a group photo on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 15, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders.)