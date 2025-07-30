161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders | U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Nathaniel Sechrist, left, U.S. Air National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders | U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Nathaniel Sechrist, left, U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Dylan Vogel, middle, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jarret Grant, right, conducts an inventory of ambulance vehicle on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 15, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt.) see less | View Image Page

More than 40 members of the 161st Medical Group, Arizona Air National Guard, completed a two-week Medical Facility Annual Training (MFAT) rotation at Naval Air Station Sigonella in July, advancing medical readiness and strengthening joint-service partnerships through real-world hospital experience.



Over the 14-day training, Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments.



“The MFAT at Sigonella codified our seamless joint medical partnership with our Navy counterparts,” said Chief Master Sgt. George Silvas, senior enlisted leader of the 161 MDG. “This platform offered our personnel hands-on, core task, training and overall experience in a true hospital setting. It was a great experience for all, with an invaluable positive impact on morale.”



Personnel supported more than 485 patient interactions, including 213 direct care encounters by medics. Administrative specialists processed approximately 2,000 medical records, and public health teams conducted inspections and environmental surveillance in partnership with Navy preventive medicine staff. Additional training included water testing, noise dosimetry assessments, and food safety reviews.



The 161 MGD also conducted a vertical inspection of the U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella’s Biomedical Equipment Program, identifying possible improvements relevant to future Joint Commission readiness.



“The opportunity to work in a joint service environment with the Navy was outstanding,” said Col. Brian Dursteler, commander of the 161 MDG. “Building morale, developing relationships, while providing care and training, made a difference to our service members and to those whom we treated. It was such a valuable experience for our members.”



Support for the training extended beyond clinical roles. Finance, Logistics, Public Affairs and Chaplain Corps personnel deployed alongside the medical team, ensuring operational continuity and total-force integration. The chaplain corps engaged with more than 90 personnel and also provided counseling to Navy members during the rotation.



For many participants, the training marked their first joint experience with another military branch.

“My first MFAT experience was definitely one to remember,” said Senior Airman Vicente Leyvas, Aerospace Medical Service Journeyman. “The Navy corpsmen I worked alongside were welcoming and excited about the support we were providing the flight line clinic. I was able to learn new clinical skills and techniques from the individual duty corpsmen who are enlisted members but function as medical providers.”



The rotation also supported broader Air Force goals of multi-capable Airman development and medical readiness in forward environments. Training was tailored to both individual skill proficiency and overall mission support.



“Having ancillary personnel from Public Affairs, the Chaplain’s Corps and Logistics was equally important,” Dursteler said. “The Commanding Officer of the Sigonella Naval Hospital was truly appreciative of our help and support. He asked that we return next year. It was a privilege to serve.”



The Airmen departed NAS Sigonella with increased capabilities, strengthened partnerships and a deeper understanding of joint-service operations.