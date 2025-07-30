Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella [Image 3 of 5]

    161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Navy command staff of Naval Air Station Sigonella and command staff of the 161st Arizona Air Refueling Wing Medical Group, stand together for a group photo on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 24, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders.)

    This work, 161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shane Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

