161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Daniel Durbin, left, U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Vicente Leyvas, right, performs preventative maintenance checks on medical equipment on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 20, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders.)