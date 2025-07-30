Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella [Image 2 of 5]

    161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Nathaniel Sechrist, left, U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Dylan Vogel, middle, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jarret Grant, right, conducts an inventory of ambulance vehicle on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 15, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt.)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9235603
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-GP290-1068
    Resolution: 5648x3758
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

    Training
    Medical
    Sigonella

