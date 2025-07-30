161st Medical Group Completes Joint-Service Training at NAS Sigonella

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Nathaniel Sechrist, left, U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Dylan Vogel, middle, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jarret Grant, right, conducts an inventory of ambulance vehicle on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, July. 15, 2025. Airmen worked side-by-side with U.S. Navy medical personnel across a range of clinical and administrative settings. The rotation enabled participants to complete core Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) training tasks while gaining practical exposure to inpatient care environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt.)