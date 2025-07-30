Great things are possible through NCTAP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Verlin K. Harper, 263rd Combat Communications Squadron radio-frequency transmission systems operator, sets up an antenna for tactical satellite communication at the New London Air National Guard base, N.C., August 1, 2025. Harper uses the North Carolina Tuition Assistance Program, allowing him to be apart of N.C. State University's Reserve Officers' Training Corps program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)