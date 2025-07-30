U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Verlin K. Harper, 263rd Combat Communications Squadron radio-frequency transmission systems operator, poses for a photo at the New London Air National Guard base, N.C., August 1, 2025. Harper uses the North Carolina Tuition Assistance Program, allowing him to be apart of N.C. State University's Reserve Officers' Training Corps program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9235081
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-KG453-1022
|Resolution:
|4850x3227
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great things are possible through NCTAP [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Great things are possible through NCTAP
