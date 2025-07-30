Great things are possible through NCTAP

NEW LONDON, N.C. - When U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Verlin K. Harper enlisted in the North Carolina Air National Guard in January 2022, he was looking for direction. Today, he’s on track to become an active duty pilot thanks, in large part, to the opportunities made possible by the North Carolina Tuition Assistance Program (NCTAP).



NCTAP covers up to 100% of tuition and fees at N.C. community colleges, N.C. Promise schools, and tuition at state universities. For Harper, a radio-frequency transmission systems operator with the 263rd Combat Communication Squadron, the program opened doors he never imagined.



“I wouldn’t have been able to make the progress I have without NCTAP,” said Harper, who began his academic journey at the University of North Carolina Charlotte and transferred to North Carolina State University. There, he joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), a decision that required balancing full-time classes, leadership courses, and military field training, all of which were made more manageable through Guard support.



Harper is a prime example of what can happen when you take full advantage of the benefits offered by his service. His training and leadership experience in the Guard not only helped him stand out among his peers but also gave him clarity about his goals. Through ROTC and the Guard, Harper secured a pilot slot, which is proof that NCTAP is more than just financial aid; it’s a career catalyst.



“It’s not just a benefit—it’s a fully funded opportunity to graduate debt-free while continuing to serve,” said Master Sgt. Francis J Strother, 145th Airlift Wing retention program manager. “As the retention manager, I strongly encourage all eligible members to take advantage of NCTAP because it offers a powerful opportunity to earn a college degree or certification at little to no cost.”



However, it’s important to understand how NCTAP works. It’s a reimbursement-based program, meaning tuition must be paid upfront, and funds are returned once the semester is completed and approved. You must remain in the Guard for at least two years after your last funded class or training, and the school must be an in-state program with a North Carolina vendor account.



The program has a strict application window and documentation requirements. Fall applications open August 1 and are due by August 30, and applicants must maintain good academic and unit standing to remain eligible.



NCTAP removes financial roadblocks and replaces them with possibilities. Whether you’re pursuing technical training, a four-year degree, or looking to build a future in military leadership, this program can be your launchpad.



For Harper, the Guard wasn’t just a part-time commitment; it helped launch him into a full-time career with purpose.



“The Guard gave me a broader understanding of how the Air Force works,” he said. “It helped me bridge the gap between ROTC and real-world operations.”



As Harper prepares for his next chapter, he encourages others to take advantage of every opportunity, starting with NCTAP. Learn more at https://ng.nc.gov/north-carolina-tuition-assistance-program-nctap.

