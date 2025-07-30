Great things are possible through NCTAP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Verlin K. Harper, 263rd Combat Communications Squadron radio-frequency transmission systems operator, instructs Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) general military course cadets on expeditionary skills at N.C. State University, Sept. 4, 2024. Harper uses the North Carolina Tuition Assistance Program, allowing him to be apart of N.C. State University's ROTC program. (Photo by Cadet Sophia McCall)