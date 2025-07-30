U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Verlin K. Harper, 263rd Combat Communications Squadron radio-frequency transmission systems operator, instructs Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) general military course cadets on expeditionary skills at N.C. State University, Sept. 4, 2024. Harper uses the North Carolina Tuition Assistance Program, allowing him to be apart of N.C. State University's ROTC program. (Photo by Cadet Sophia McCall)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9235079
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-F3898-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great things are possible through NCTAP [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Great things are possible through NCTAP
No keywords found.