    CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 5 of 5]

    CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Combat medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion (MMB) teach Soldiers "MARCH", an acronym for Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Head Injury/hypothermia during the Tactical Comba Casualty Care (TC3) portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico on Aug. 2, 2025. TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:08
    Photo ID: 9234720
    VIRIN: 250802-A-KM201-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PR
    This work, CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    US Army Reserve
    1st Mission Command Support
    Caribbean Thunder

