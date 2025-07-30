CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion (MMB) teach Soldiers "MARCH", an acronym for Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Head Injury/hypothermia during the Tactical Comba Casualty Care (TC3) portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico on Aug. 2, 2025. TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.