CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission

US Army Reserve Soldiers with B CO 35TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced (ESB-E) resupply to Airport Jose Aponte de la Torre in Ceiba from Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico on Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder 25 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating and partner units.
|08.02.2025
|08.03.2025 09:10
|CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PR
