Pilot with US Army Reserve 5th Battalion 159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conducts a preflight safety brief for US Army Reserve Soldiers with B CO 35TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced (ESB-E) on Aug. 2, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9234718
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-KM201-2003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PR
This work, CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.