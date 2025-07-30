CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilot with US Army Reserve 5th Battalion 159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conducts a preflight safety brief for US Army Reserve Soldiers with B CO 35TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced (ESB-E) on Aug. 2, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications.