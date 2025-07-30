CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with B CO 35TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced (ESB-E) load Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) onto a UH-60 Black Hawk flown by pilots from the U.S. Army Reserve 5th Battalion 159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) during a logistical resupply mission from Camp Santiago to Airport Jose Aponte de la Torre in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on Aug. 2, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25.