Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission

    CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with B CO 35TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced (ESB-E) load Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) onto a UH-60 Black Hawk flown by pilots from the U.S. Army Reserve 5th Battalion 159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) during a logistical resupply mission from Camp Santiago to Airport Jose Aponte de la Torre in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on Aug. 2, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9234719
    VIRIN: 250802-A-KM201-2004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission
    CT25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download