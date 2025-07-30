CT25: Logistical subtance resupply mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots with US Army Reserve 5th Battalion 159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) safety brief Sgt. 1st Class Oliveira Rivera, Victor Network Communication System Specialist on Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.