Seattle Seafair 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Francis Davis III, aviation assistant for officer procurement with Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, interacts with a Seafair attendee during Seattle Seafair August 2, 2025. Seattle Seafair is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent)