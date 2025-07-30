Seattle Seafair 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jerome Greco, left center, commanding officer for 12th Marine Corps District, and Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Purtell, left, sergeant major for 12th Marine Corps District, pose for a photograph during Seattle Seafair August 2, 2025. Seattle Seafair is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent)