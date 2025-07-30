Seattle Seafair 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ed VelazquezPerez, an enhanced marketing vehicle Marine with 12th Marine Corps District, interacts with a Seafair attendee during Seattle Seafair August 2, 2025. Seattle Seafair is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent)