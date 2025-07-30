Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Seafair 2025

    Seattle Seafair 2025

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ed VelazquezPerez, an enhanced marketing vehicle Marine with 12th Marine Corps District, interacts with a Seafair attendee during Seattle Seafair August 2, 2025. Seattle Seafair is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9234596
    VIRIN: 250802-M-FS029-1007
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Seattle Fleet Week 2025

