Seattle Seafair 2025

Seafair attendees pose for a photograph during Seattle Seafair August 2, 2025. Seattle Seafair is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bruin Largent)