U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Soldiers from B Battery (Dark Eagle), 5th Battalion, 3d Field Artillery Regiment (LRFB), give a capabilities brief on the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System in Northern Territory, Australia, July 9, 2025. The battery is participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, the principal Australian-U.S. bilateral military exercise focused on high-end warfighting and enhancing allied interoperability. This is the first operational employment of the Dark Eagle system outside the continental U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, strengthening interoperability and partnership through combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|07.10.2025
|08.02.2025 21:02
|9234505
|250710-A-GS967-5722
|9504x6336
|30.28 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|15
|0
