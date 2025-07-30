U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Soldiers from B Battery (Dark Eagle), 5th Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Soldiers from B Battery (Dark Eagle), 5th Battalion, 3d Field Artillery Regiment (LRFB), give a capabilities brief on the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System in Northern Territory, Australia, July 9, 2025. The battery is participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, the principal Australian-U.S. bilateral military exercise focused on high-end warfighting and enhancing allied interoperability. This is the first operational employment of the Dark Eagle system outside the continental U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, strengthening interoperability and partnership through combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro) see less | View Image Page

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia – In a historic milestone, the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) deployed a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system outside of the continental United States for the first time, deploying cutting-edge capability to the Northern Territory, Australia in support of Talisman Sabre 25.



“The deployment of the LRHW system to Australia marks a significant achievement for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as it validates the Army’s ability to deploy, position, and exercise command and control (C2) of the system in a forward environment,” said Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “The exercise demonstrates the Combatant Command’s capacity to project power and support the defense of Australia, a key ally in the region.”



Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Australia, designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. The 3MDTF's participation in the exercise highlights the unit's commitment to supporting the defense of Australia and to maintaining a strong and stable security environment in the region.



“The deployment of the LRHW system to Australia is a major milestone for the Army and demonstrates our ability to rapidly deploy and operate advanced capabilities in support of our allies and partners," said Col. Wade Germann, Commander of the 3MDTF. "This exercise showcases our commitment to the defense of Australia and to the security of the Indo-Pacific region and highlights the strength of our partnership with the Australian Defence Force.”



The LRHW system is a game-changing capability that provides the 3MDTF with the ability to conduct precision strikes at long range, leveraging hypersonic speeds to rapidly respond to emerging threats. The system's deployment to Australia demonstrates the 3MDTF's ability to adapt and innovate in response to evolving security challenges and underscores the unit's commitment to staying at the forefront of military technology.



The successful deployment of the LRHW system to Australia highlights the unit's role as a key player in regional security and stability. The exercise also demonstrates the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Australia, and the two nations' commitment to working together to support enhanced deterrence and maintain regional stability.