U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia – In a historic milestone, the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) deployed a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system outside of the continental United States for the first time, deploying cutting-edge capability to the Northern Territory, Australia in support of Talisman Sabre 25.
“The deployment of the LRHW system to Australia marks a significant achievement for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as it validates the Army’s ability to deploy, position, and exercise command and control (C2) of the system in a forward environment,” said Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “The exercise demonstrates the Combatant Command’s capacity to project power and support the defense of Australia, a key ally in the region.”
Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Australia, designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. The 3MDTF's participation in the exercise highlights the unit's commitment to supporting the defense of Australia and to maintaining a strong and stable security environment in the region.
“The deployment of the LRHW system to Australia is a major milestone for the Army and demonstrates our ability to rapidly deploy and operate advanced capabilities in support of our allies and partners," said Col. Wade Germann, Commander of the 3MDTF. "This exercise showcases our commitment to the defense of Australia and to the security of the Indo-Pacific region and highlights the strength of our partnership with the Australian Defence Force.”
The LRHW system is a game-changing capability that provides the 3MDTF with the ability to conduct precision strikes at long range, leveraging hypersonic speeds to rapidly respond to emerging threats. The system's deployment to Australia demonstrates the 3MDTF's ability to adapt and innovate in response to evolving security challenges and underscores the unit's commitment to staying at the forefront of military technology.
The successful deployment of the LRHW system to Australia highlights the unit's role as a key player in regional security and stability. The exercise also demonstrates the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Australia, and the two nations' commitment to working together to support enhanced deterrence and maintain regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 21:01
|Story ID:
|544614
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia, by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.