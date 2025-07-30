U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Service members from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Australian Defence Force pose with the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System in Northern Territory, Australia, July 9, 2025. The Dark Eagle and its crew are participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, a bilateral exercise with multinational participation hosted by Australia in partnership with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. This marks the first operational employment of the Dark Eagle outside the continental United States. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, strengthening interoperability and partnership through combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
