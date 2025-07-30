U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force deploys the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System to Northern Territory, Australia, July 9, 2025, to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. The exercise is a bilateral training event hosted by Australia in partnership with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, with multinational participation. Talisman Sabre 25 marks the first operational employment of the Dark Eagle west of the International Date Line and outside the continental United States. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, strengthening interoperability and partnership through combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)