    U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia [Image 8 of 14]

    U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — Soldiers from B Battery (Dark Eagle), 5th Battalion, 3d Field Artillery Regiment (LRFB), give a capabilities brief on the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System in Northern Territory, Australia, July 9, 2025. The battery is participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, the principal Australian-U.S. bilateral military exercise focused on high-end warfighting and enhancing allied interoperability. This is the first operational employment of the Dark Eagle system outside the continental U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, strengthening interoperability and partnership through combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 21:08
    Photo ID: 9234500
    VIRIN: 250710-A-GS967-4377
    Resolution: 9016x6010
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, U.S. Army Showcases Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon During TS25 in Australia [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #readiness #lethality #TS25 #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #army #military #StrongerTogether #partnerships

