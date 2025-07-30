Flyers have to float too

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Harper, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 117th Operation Support Squadron, assesses the survival procedure knowledge of aircrew members inside a 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Harper and the AFE ensemble provide water survival training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)