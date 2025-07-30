Flyers have to float too

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Harper, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 117th Operation Support Squadron, assesses the survival procedure knowledge of aircrew members inside a 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Harper and the AFE ensemble provide water survival training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
