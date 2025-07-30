U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Bruce, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 117th Operation Support Squadron, gives starting instructions to KC-135R crew members before they jump into the pool for water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Bruce and his team provide the training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9234437
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-ZA470-1006
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|688.78 KB
|Location:
|TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flyers have to float too [Image 6 of 6], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.