    Flyers have to float too [Image 1 of 6]

    Flyers have to float too

    TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Bruce, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 117th Operation Support Squadron, gives starting instructions to KC-135R crew members before they jump into the pool for water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Bruce and his team provide the training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

