Flyers have to float too

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Bruce, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 117th Operation Support Squadron, gives starting instructions to KC-135R crew members before they jump into the pool for water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Bruce and his team provide the training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)