Flyers have to float too

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Roberta Parker, a pilot with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, climbs into the 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. The 117th Operation Support Squadron provided the training, utilizing the exact same survival equipment found on the KC-135R Stratotankers operated by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)