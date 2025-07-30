Flyers have to float too

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots and boom operators assigned to the 106th and 99th Air Refueling Squadrons swim for their rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 117th Operation Support Squadron provide the training twice a year for the regular Air Force and Air National Guard flyers assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)