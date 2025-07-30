Flyers have to float too

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Ortiz, a pilot with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, avoids the splash after aiding a fellow aviator into the 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. The 117th Operation Support Squadron provides this training twice a year, utilizing the exact same survival equipment found on the KC-135R Stratotankers operated by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)