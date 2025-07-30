Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flyers have to float too [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flyers have to float too

    TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Ortiz, a pilot with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, avoids the splash after aiding a fellow aviator into the 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. The 117th Operation Support Squadron provides this training twice a year, utilizing the exact same survival equipment found on the KC-135R Stratotankers operated by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9234439
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-ZA470-1014
    Resolution: 1400x2100
    Size: 780.5 KB
    Location: TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyers have to float too [Image 6 of 6], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flyers have to float too
    Flyers have to float too
    Flyers have to float too
    Flyers have to float too
    Flyers have to float too
    Flyers have to float too

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flyers have to float too

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water survival
    117 ARW
    99 ARS
    ALANG
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download