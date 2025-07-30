U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Ortiz, a pilot with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, avoids the splash after aiding a fellow aviator into the 20-person rescue raft during water survival training in Trussville, Ala., August 2, 2025. The 117th Operation Support Squadron provides this training twice a year, utilizing the exact same survival equipment found on the KC-135R Stratotankers operated by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9234439
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-ZA470-1014
|Resolution:
|1400x2100
|Size:
|780.5 KB
|Location:
|TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flyers have to float too [Image 6 of 6], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.