CT 25 Air Movement and Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Army Reserve soldier assigned to 1st Mission Support Command conduct headcount and board Ch-47 CHINOOK in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 1, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications.