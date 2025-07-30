Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT 25 Air Movement and Assault [Image 4 of 6]

    CT 25 Air Movement and Assault

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla 

    1st Mission Support Command

    US Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 1st Mission Support Command recieve safety instructions for Ch-47 CHINOOK in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 09:12
    Photo ID: 9234046
    VIRIN: 250801-A-KM201-1004
    Resolution: 6403x4480
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CT 25 Air Movement and Assault [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

