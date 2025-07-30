Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.02.2025 09:12 Photo ID: 9234046 VIRIN: 250801-A-KM201-1004 Resolution: 6403x4480 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CT 25 Air Movement and Assault [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.