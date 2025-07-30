Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT 25 Air Movement and Assault [Image 3 of 6]

    CT 25 Air Movement and Assault

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla 

    1st Mission Support Command

    US Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 1st Mission Support Command board the Ch-47 CHINOOK in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder 25 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating and partner units.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9234044
    VIRIN: 250801-A-KM201-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    CaribbeanThunder
    1st Mission Support ComCaribbeanThunder

