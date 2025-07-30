CT 25 Air Movement and Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 1st Mission Support Command conduct warrior tasks and battle drills as part of Caribbean Thunder 2025 in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.