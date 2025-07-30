CT 25 Air Movement and Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Army Reserve Soldier Staff sgt. Norel Lopez, a Information Technology Specialist (25B) assigned to 402nd from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico waits for Ch-47 Chinook to take off in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder 25 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating and partner units.