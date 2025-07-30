US Army Reserve Soldier Staff sgt. Norel Lopez, a Information Technology Specialist (25B) assigned to 402nd from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico waits for Ch-47 Chinook to take off in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico on Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder 25 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating and partner units.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9234041
|VIRIN:
|250801-A-KM201-1001
|Resolution:
|4602x4480
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CT 25 Air Movement and Assault [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.