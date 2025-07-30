CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, presents a U.S. flag to Wella Palacios, wife of the late Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, during Palacios' state funeral service at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)