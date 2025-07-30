Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

    SUSUPE, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, presents a U.S. flag to Wella Palacios, wife of the late Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, during Palacios' state funeral service at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9234020
    VIRIN: 250802-N-OU681-1054
    Resolution: 7336x4893
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: SUSUPE, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral
    CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNMI
    Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    funeral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download