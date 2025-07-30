CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) Family, friends, and colleagues of the late Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios render honors during the national anthem during his state funeral service at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)