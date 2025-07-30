CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David M. Apatang, center, renders honors as the national anthem plays during the state funeral service for the late CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)