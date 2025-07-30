CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) A law enforcement honor guard presents the colors during the state funeral service for the late Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)